Editor's note: This story has been updated. The Republican National Convention starts tonight. And for the first time ever, due to the pandemic, it’s…
One of the president’s loudest defenders in Congress was greeted with a warm welcome by a room packed with Trump supporters at a Westerville office park...
Attorneys tell House lawmakers on Wednesday they perceived political influence in what is supposed to be the independent Department of Justice.
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 14:Owner of troubled Chapel Hill buys another mall;Ohio free of the coronavirus;KSU to pay Jane Fonda…
Another person has accused Congressman Jim Jordan of knowing about former Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss' alleged abuse. The former OSU…
A new lawsuit against The Ohio State University contains fresh allegations against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in connection to sexual abuse by a longtime...
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Nov. 1:UAW to vote on deal with Ford;Google to break ground on central Ohio center;U.S. House votes to…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, November 9:State Medical Board accepts proposals to expand ailments for medical marijuana;Filming starts for…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 27:Judge grants gag order in UH fertility case;Congressman Jim Jordan announces he'll run for Speaker of…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 26:Portage County sues drug distributors;Congressman Jim Jordan introduces articles of impeachment for…