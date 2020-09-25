Jim Butler

-
There have been tax cuts in nearly every state budget since 2005. But Governor Mike DeWine has said now is the time to invest in Ohio, so there are no tax…
-
Ohio House Republicans have voted to keep Ryan Smith as House Speaker. But Smith’s opponents are disputing the merits of that vote. While the 34…
-
Lawmakers in the Statehouse are landing on different sides of a debate over the criminal records of human trafficking victims. The argument is over what…
-
A state lawmaker is confident that a newly proposed program in Ohio could lead to curing major diseases worldwide. The system offers a different incentive…
-
A Republican state lawmaker says companies have left Ohio because of a lack of access to air travel. He says Ohio can bring back jobs and more flights by…
-
Opponents of the plan to ask the federal government for permission to charge 1.5 million Medicaid recipients small premiums to stay in the program tried…
-
The state will soon start a process that could allow for controversial changes for about a million Ohioans on Medicaid. But Statehouse correspondent Karen…