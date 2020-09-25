© 2020 WKSU
    Lorain City Schools Bringing Back Former Superintendent Jeff Graham As CEO
    Former Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeff Graham will return to the embattled school district as the new CEO after a 5-0 Wednesday night vote of the district's Academic Distress Commission (ADC). Graham, currently the Canton City Schools superintendent, beat out Galion City Schools Superintendent James Grubbs Jr. and Tracy Reed, the chief academic officer of Fort Wayne Community Schools in Indiana, for the position. Graham previously held the position of the Lorain schools superintendent until the state takeover in 2017.
