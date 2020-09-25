-
Akron City Council has wrapped up a three-year long process to do away with Columbus Day. Beginning in 2021 because of the pandemic, the city will…
-
Akron City Council will swear in five new members at its final meeting of 2019, which some officials say could spark some big changes.Over the past few…
-
Akron officially has a new mayor, one described by everyone from his predecessors to his daughters as ready to face the challenges of a city that’s not…
-
Akron Mayor Jeff Fusco is transitioning back to City Council next month, but he will not be resuming his role as council president. WKSU’sKabirBhatia…