Jason Segedy

Since 1960, Akron has lost more than 90,000 residents. According data released this week by the Census Bureau, the city has lost another 1,100 since 2010.…
Akron now has $13 million to put toward its re-making of Main Street, thanks to a second federal grant. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia takes a looks at the planned…
Akron continues to try to figure out what to do with the 31 acres of decommissioned highway that cuts into downtown’s northwest side. At a conference on…
The city of Akron is looking to boost the number of people living downtown. Could that mean adding thousands of cars -- or adding thousands of people who…
The plan to renovate Akron's City Center Hotel could lead to greater development in an area that’s slowly seeing people move downtown.Cuyahoga Falls-based…