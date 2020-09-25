-
The Cleveland Indians are making a push for the playoffs in the final week of the season. As of Wednesday, they are a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays…
The Indians are in a battle for the postseason, currently in second place behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central Division. But WKSU…
Pro baseball is a grueling six-month, 162-game season. And the Indians are especially beat up as they head into the home stretch. Yet they’re still in the…
The Cleveland Indians have gone from the bottom to the top over the course of two months. In early June, they trailed the Minnesota Twins by as many as…
The Indians started the second half of the season with an uphill battle to try to win the American League Central Division. They gained ground on the…
Indians fans will have to learn a lot of new names when the season opens Thursday. The team has overhauled its roster, as 13 players from last year’s team…
The Indians are getting set to make some big changes in the offseason. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto said he got some inside information about what the…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 20:Akron City Council calls for crime-riddled store to close;Yost finds millions in savings for…
Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has long been a fan-favorite, but the team has developed a dilemma this season."Based on when he's healthy, he plays…
The Indians have made history, winning their 20th straight game to tie a streak set by the Oakland A’s in 2002. A win on Wednesday would shatter a record…