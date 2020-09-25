Janine Boyd

-
A legislative aide in the Ohio House has resigned after sexual harassment complaints that were filed against him by two female co-workers. Dominic Paretti…
The House passed the hotly debated “Pastor Protection” Act Wednesday. Democratic lawmakers argued that the bill would create a way for businesses to…
There’s a bill in the legislature that’s meant to provide a way for women who earn less than their male counterparts to report those situations.Some House…
Women in Ohio are paid 78 percent of what their male counterparts make, according to the American Association of University Women. Democratic state…
A new bill in the Ohio legislature would give employees of businesses in the state a full 12 weeks of paid family leave each year.Some Democratic state…