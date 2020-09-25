Jaime Miracle

-
An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill Tuesday that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Opponents of that…
-
The Ohio House had the votes to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a controversial ban on abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Senate…
-
A new bill would require health classes in Ohio cover fetal development and offer students information on where they can find prenatal care. But it…
-
Columbus has passed a law setting up a “buffer zone” around its two abortion clinics, keeping protestors at least 15 feet away and increasing the…