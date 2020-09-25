Jade Davis

-
Local agencies trying to redevelop a stretch of land along the Cuyahoga River known as "Irishtown Bend" are looking to the federal government for help.…
-
Cleveland’s Port Authority has taken the first step to boost trade with Cuba. The authority signed a non-binding memorandum with Cuban officials during a…
-
A new way to help control sediment build up in Cleveland’s shipping channel is saving and making money for the port.Sediment flowing to the channel can…
-
A neglected portion of the upper Cuyahoga River may soon see revitalization.Irishtown Bend is an overgrown stretch of the river near the West Side Market…
-
The Port Authority of Cleveland is taking a more active role in making sure lawmakers – and the bills they’re working on -- take into account the Port’s…