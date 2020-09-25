Jackson Memorial Middle School

-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, November 8:Liberty Hangout chapter sues Kent State;Cleveland to spend $27M on police department…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 2:Ohio gun permits decreased in 2017 after record year;Bipartisan bill protecting victims of dating…
-
Authorities say the Jackson Middle School student who shot himself in a school bathroom last month committed suicide and had plans to carry out a school…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 28:Lawmakers propose $2.6 billion plan to fund local projects;Ohio EPA completes cleanup of illegal…
-
NewsAuthorities in Stark County have released some additional details on the shooting at Jackson Middle School this morning. Jackson Township Police Chief…