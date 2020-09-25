-
The I-X Center is shutting its doors after decades hosting many of Cleveland’s biggest events, its managing company announced Wednesday afternoon. For 35 years, the massive events center brought Northeast Ohioans together for boat shows and trade conventions, garden expositions and the indoor amusement park with its iconic Ferris wheel and unforgettable TV jingle.
