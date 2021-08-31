ivermectin

-
Morning Headlines: Effort to Legalize Marijuana in Ohio Clears Hurdle; Staff COVID Cases Forces Sandusky Schools to Go RemoteAn effort to legalize marijuana use and sales in Ohio has cleared another hurdle on the path to getting the proposal submitted to the Legislature; The Sandusky City School District has announced middle and high school students are staying home for remote learning this week due to four staffers testing positive for COVID-19; the family of a COVID-19 patient in Cincinnati is among a handful nationwide to have won court orders to use a livestock medicine to treat their loved ones; and more stories.