-
A state lawmaker is introducing a bill that would require drug companies to slash their prices. The legislation is similar to the measure voters…
-
The opponents of Issue 2, the Drug Price Relief Act, recently outspent backers of that proposal by a four-to-one margin. And most of the money in the…
-
There have only been three laws that citizens or groups have convinced Ohio voters to approve on election day – Issue 2 would have been the fourth if it…
-
Issue 2 was the most expensive ballot campaign in Ohio history, and it went down big with nearly 80% of voters against it. And while supporters will take…
-
For detailed coverage of election results, click here.Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 8th:Cleveland keeps Jackson, while…
-
The debate over Issue 2 stirred a fight over the rising cost of drug prices and if the proposal would actually bring those prices down. It was a fight…
-
Though there were two statewide issues, several big mayoral and local elections and more than 1500 levies and other issues on ballots across Ohio,…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 7th:Early voting figures show higher-than-usual interest in off year;Summit County approves drug…
-
Ohioans will be going to the polls tomorrow to vote on victim’s rights, drug prices and many local candidates and issues. Issue 1 is the state…
-
The amount of money being spent by drug companies to defeat Issue 2, the so-called Drug Price Relief Act, has broken the state's record for the most spent…