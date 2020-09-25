-
A project to stabilize the hillside at Irishtown Bend along the Cuyahoga River will get a $9 million boost from a federal grant. The funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help pay for the installation of 2,600 feet of steel bulkheads, shoring up the hillside near Columbus Road and Riverbend Street designed to prevent a potential landslide. The new grant means public and private agencies have raised a total of $25.5 million for the project, which is estimated to cost $36 million.
