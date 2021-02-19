Investor Carl Icahn

An ally of former President Donald Trump who recently stepped down as chair of the Ohio Republican Party is joining the race for the U.S. Senate seat that the GOP’s Rob Portman is vacating; Ohio death penalty opponents are announcing a new effort to end capital punishment that includes several GOP supporters of a ban; Ohio’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations and average new case numbers continued a downward slide on Thursday as more people receive vaccinations; and more stories.

