-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 21:Jim Jordan part of Trump defense team in impeachment trial;Lights still on at Chapel Hill Mall;State…
-
It’s been about 20 years since the invasive emerald ash borer first showed up in the U.S. and started killing ash trees. It’s claimed millions of the…
-
Plant experts and conservationists are applauding Ohio’s move to stop the spread of some invasive plant species. The state is prohibiting the sale of 38…
-
There’s some bad news in the Great Lakes regarding the sea lamprey -- an eel-like creature that literally sucks the life out of fish. They do a lot of…
-
Around the Great Lakes, millions of dollars are spent to fight invasive species like the Asian carp. They cause a lot of damage. But when scientists find…
-
The Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a combination of old-style concrete and new style high-tech to keep Asian carp from invading the Great…
-
State agriculture officials have increased the quarantine zone for an invasive species in southwest Ohio but say residents in Northeast Ohio shouldn’t…
-
Advocates for the Great Lakes are watching the presidential election, and they hope the next president supports them in managing invasive species,…
-
Nearly 200 invasive plants and animals have found new homes in the Great Lakes region. Now an environmental group is fighting back with the power of…