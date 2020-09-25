-
Northeast Ohio manufacturing could increase dramatically over the next seven years if it embraces the Internet of Things, or IoT.Industrial IoT is where…
Cleveland has the highest concentration of small manufacturers in Ohio.Many of these companies have been making things the same way for generations.In the…
Akron nonprofit ConxusNEO is bringing tech leaders and local businesses together on Tuesday, April 17, to talk about the growing skills gap.ConxusNEO vice…
Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University have received $1.75 million from the Cleveland Foundation to fund a joint effort coined the…