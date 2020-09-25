-
Community groups in Akron are working to make sure people participate in next year’s U.S. census so there is an accurate count of the city’s…
Immigrants are increasingly the targets of money-making scams. However there are a growing number of grassroots efforts to provide them with the…
The University of Akron’s law school put on a training for attorneys Wednesday who may be interested in pro bono work navigating the complex web of…
Both of Summit County’s resettlement agencies are likely to survive the Trump administration’s latest restructuring of refugee efforts nationwide. But…
Elaine Woloshyn, the granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants who headed the agency that brought thousands of immigrants and refugees from around the world…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 27th:Park ranger accused of assaulting elderly couple fired;Ohio named a leader in eco-friendly…
Akron owes its only population growth since the turn of the century to a kingdom on the other side of the Earth. As many as 5,000 Nepali people have made…
Editors's note: This is the first report in a week-long series WKSU is doing on the integration of Bhutanese-Nepali refugees, who began their migration to…
The State Department has quietly lifted President Trump’s curtailing of refugee resettlements, and the largest resettlement agency in Northeast Ohio is…
The International Institute of Akron had expected to resettle hundreds of Syrian refugees in Summit County this year, though President Donald Trump’s…