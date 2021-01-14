Insurrection At The Capitol

-
The Department of Justice said it would spare no resource to bring to justice those responsible for the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told a House committee that the department expects to answer "for our failings on Jan. 6."
-
Morning Headlines: GOP Ohio Sen. Portman Will Not Seek Reelection; 3 Ohio Men Accused of Illegally Entering U.S. CapitolOhio Republican Sen. Rob Portman says he won't seek reelection; three Ohioans are among the latest arrested following the January 6 attack on Congress; Cleveland’s healthcare industry is getting a huge investment from the state and the Cleveland Clinic; and more stories.
-
Facebook oversight board co-chair Jamal Greene tells NPR about what the board is considering as it weighs whether to allow Donald Trump back onto Facebook and Instagram.
-
Morning Headlines: DeWine Extends Statewide COVID-19 Curfew; State to Spend $50 Million on Home Coronavirus TestsNew coronavirus cases in Ohio shot up Thursday with more than 7,200 cases; Gov. Mike DeWine says the state will spend $50 million in federal pandemic aid dollars to buy 2 million coronavirus tests for at-home testing; the number of Ohioans filing initial unemployment claims jumped again last week; and more stories.
-
A Democratic Ohio Senator is urging her colleagues in the Ohio Legislature to pass a resolution that denounces the violence caused at the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington DC. But that's not all it does.
-
A U.S. Army soldier from Stow has been arrested in Georgia on terrorism charges; the state is vaccinating people over 80 as part of the next phase of the immunization rollout; Gov. Mike DeWine says nearly all schools have told the state they plan to return to in-person learning in some form March 1; and more stories.
-
The Senate majority leader's remarks are his strongest against the president since the Jan. 6 riot.
-
Two Champaign County residents who are members of the far-right Ohio State Regular Militia were arrested over the weekend on federal charges that they joined the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6.
-
A witness, identified as a former romantic partner of the woman, says she intended to sell the computer to a Russian friend, who planned to then pass it to the Kremlin's foreign intelligence service.