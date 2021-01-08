-
A Democratic Ohio Senator is urging her colleagues in the Ohio Legislature to pass a resolution that denounces the violence caused at the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington DC. But that's not all it does.
Two Champaign County residents who are members of the far-right Ohio State Regular Militia were arrested over the weekend on federal charges that they joined the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6.
The Ohio Statehouse and state office buildings downtown will be closed from Sunday-Wednesday to prepare for armed protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) broke with his party Wednesday, voting to impeach President Donald Trump over last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.
A week ago, in the aftermath of a violent, destructive and deadly rampage of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters – a rampage that could have been much worse – we were inundated by tweets and press releases from Republicans in the Ohio congressional delegation decrying what had happened in their workplace, the very center of American democracy.
A State Board of Education member is under fire following her part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, which included organizing a “Stop the Steal” bus trip from Northeast Ohio to Washington D.C.
Democrats and some Republicans have called for President Trump's removal from office for his role in inciting a violent mob that breached the U.S. Capitol last week.
One suspended officer took a selfie with a rioter. Another donned a MAGA hat and "started directing people around," Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said. Other officers are under investigation.
The article references President Trump's repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud as well as specific comments during a rally ahead of the riot. Read the full text of the resolution.
With nine days left in the Trump presidency, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are forging ahead with plans to remove Trump from office.