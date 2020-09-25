innovation

-
eBay is back in Akron. In January the international web marketplace chose the Rubber City to roll out its “Retail Revival” internet-storefront training…
To break the cycle of lagging behind the rest of the country in economic development, Ohio needs to do more with homegrown innovations. That’s the…
A Cleveland company is proposing a different way of drinking wine.Graham Veysey is founder of MANCAN Wine in Ohio City. He says canned wine is more…
Team NEO forecasts the region will need an additional 37,000 healthcare professionals over the next decade -- Trained not only in new technology but how…
It’s being called an inventor’s paradise. ThinkBox is a fully outfitted makerspace on the Case Western Reserve University campus with millions of…