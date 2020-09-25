-
In the first round, the Cavs struggled to beat the Pacers in a series that went seven games. In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, Cleveland swept…
-
The Cavs beat the Pacers 105-101 yesterday to clinch their first-round series in the NBA playoffs.Woody’s Bar in downtown Akron had a small but…
-
The Cavs are getting ready for their second game in their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.They lost game one 98 to 80. LeBron James…
-
The Cavs play a crucial game tonight in their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. They’re in an unfamiliar spot this early in the…
-
The Cleveland Cavaliers had their first opening round playoff loss in eight years on Sunday, as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 98-80.By halftime, the…