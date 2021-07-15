Independence

-
Morning Headlines: CSU to Require COVID Vaccinations Despite Law; ODOT Says New Walking and Biking Plan Could Save BillionsCleveland State University will still require students living on campus to be vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a new law prohibiting the requirement; ODOT says its new Walk.Bike.Ohio plan could save billions of dollars; the interim director at Akron Art Museum gets two-year extension; and more stories.
The Northeast Ohio Coalition for Homeless is urging the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry to allow the men, who have been housed at the hotel since April, to stay through August as originally planned.