A conservative think tank has filed a lawsuit against the city of Columbus and the state of Ohio, claiming that its employees who live outside of...
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 6:EMILY's List backs Connie Pillich for governor;NEXUS Pipeline makes city of Green an offer;Tax…
Canton is likely to follow the lead of nearly every other major city in the state – and many smaller ones – by asking voters to OK a hike in the city’s…
For the second month in a row, the state collected more income taxes than forecasts suggested it would. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports…
State lawmakers are working on the new state budget and are looking at state tax revenue coming in below estimates. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler…