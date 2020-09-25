Immigration policy

-
Local faith leaders joined Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in speaking out against the Trump Administration’s family separation policy at a news conference in Cleveland Wednesday. "We’re hopeful that the president acknowledges his role in this and stops this policy," Brown said. "The first thing is to keep families together, certainly to secure our borders, but it means you focus on criminals and terrorists, not on splitting up families."
