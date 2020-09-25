Immigration order

-
Cleveland passed a resolution yesterday opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning from the U.S. all refugees, as well as…
About 120 protesters rallied in front of the Federal Building in downtown Akron Monday. They condemned President Donald Trump’s executive order…
The University of Akron is responding to President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees from all countries, and all residents from Iran,…
Cleveland immigration lawyer David Leopold was among the scores of attorneys trying over the weekend to overturn or at least outrun President Donald…