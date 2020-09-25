-
The White House says pausing immigration and a variety of temporary work visas will help respond to job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 20:Judge orders release of ICE detainee;Cuyahoga County jail COVID-19 cases spike;Ohio sees largest jump…
Ohio’s governor is pushing back on the Trump administration over a key issue – accepting refugees. Gov. Mike DeWine said in a letter to Secretary of State…
Hours before Tuesday evening's Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, candidate Julian Castro met with Edith Espinal, the Columbus woman who’s...
The limit of 18,000 represents the lowest number of refugees allowed into the country since the modern refugee program was established in 1980.
Ohio is far from the U.S. southern border, but the policies and practices there are playing out here daily. The Cleveland Immigration Court has a caseload…
Educators and Administrators from around Northeast Ohio are attending a summit at Kent State this week, intended to better prepare them to teach the next…
The Latino community gathered Monday in Cleveland to talk about fears facing the immigrant community.The Trump administration began arresting illegal…
Government officials discussed their proposals to relieve crowded border detention facilities.Senator Rob Portman visited a few of these facilities that…
Immigrants facing final deportation orders in Northeast Ohio were keeping wary watch this weekend. While ICE arrests in major cities never materialized,…