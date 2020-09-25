Immigrants in Ohio

-
One year ago, immigration agents raided a Salem meat processing facility and arrested more than 140 undocumented immigrants. In this installment of “OH…
Demonstrators gathered in Cleveland over the weekend to call for the reunification of families separated by the Trump Administration’s immigration…
The immigration raids at a meat supplier in Salem this week have triggered concern among people who work at other plants owned by the same…
For the second time this month, federal agents carried out an immigration raid in northern Ohio. Nearly 150 people were arrested Tuesday in the largest…
A new report highlights how immigrants are spurring economic growth in Ohio, and invigorating communities across the state.The report, which was produced…
Elaine Woloshyn, the granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants who headed the agency that brought thousands of immigrants and refugees from around the world…
An immigrants’ advocacy group is no longer suing Dover City Schools, or accusing the district of wrong-doing. And the school system is putting in new…