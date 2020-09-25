-
Like a lot of people, immigrants are targeted by scammers -- from phony IRS agents to bogus legal services. What often makes them more susceptible, and…
-
President Trump is threatening to close the U.S.-Mexico border in response to a recent surge of people crossing illegally. In speaking to reporters about the proposal this past weekend, he said a shutdown could include “all trade.” Such a move would have a significant impact on Ohio, which has Mexico as its second-largest trading partner after Canada.