illegal voting

-
A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge has ruled Ohioans can apply for absentee mail-in ballots online.
-
At public events and on Twitter , President Trump has urged supporters to vote by mail and in person to "test" the system. Gov. Mike DeWine confirms...
-
In North Carolina Wednesday, President Trump told voters to cast a ballot by mail then go to vote in person later. He says if they are declined the...
-
Ohio’s Secretary of State says 354 people who are not U.S. citizens registered to vote or actually cast ballots in 2018. And those people could…
-
Morning Headlines: Service Union Endorses Zack Reed; Dohnányi Cancels Cleveland Orchestra AppearanceHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 26th:Service workers union endorses Zack Reed for Cleveland mayor;Stark County man faces a possible…
-
Morning Headlines: Former Cleveland Clinic Exec Charged With Wire Fraud; Q Arena Construction BeginsHere are your morning headlines for Friday, September 15th:Construction begins on Quicken Loans Arena facelift;Akron federal judge challenges order to…
-
Though President Donald Trump claims up to 5 million people voted illegally in last year’s election, Ohio’s top voting official says the numbers here are…