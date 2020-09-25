-
Summit County Council is considering a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis. County Council member Veronica Sims introduced the resolution…
-
A new dispatch system launched this month in Summit County will improve emergency response.Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) replaced aging, DOS-based…
-
Updated: 5:39, Oct. 21, 2019 The three largest U.S. drug distributors and one drugmaker reached a $260 million settlement with Cuyahoga and Summit counties hours before the start of the first trial in the wide-ranging national litigation over the opioid crisis. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said they had reached a settlement in principle with distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson as well as drug manufacturer Teva.
-
A federal appeals court in Cincinnati has rejected Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s request to delay the October 21 start for the huge opioid trial in…
-
Eric Stimac’s path to addiction began with a work injury. Several years ago, he said, he was working a side job on a day off. “It was some stage flooring,” he said. “We were unloading off the back of a box truck, and it fell off of the lift gate and then landed on my foot and crushed my foot.” Stimac couldn’t walk for months. He was prescribed Oxycontin, then Percocet and eventually became addicted to the pills.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, August 30: Purged voters allowed to cast ballots;Man charged in Jewish center threat;Construction employees…
-
Redevelopment of the former Austen BioInnovation Institute into the new world headquarters for the Smithers Group laboratory testing companies was among…
-
Summit County Council is slated to hear a plan Monday evening to create a stormwater management study committee. The seven-person group would include…
-
Stark State College Akron has finished construction on the final phase of its building in time to welcome students for the fall semester.Educators and…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 19:Ohio receives assistance for storm damage;Flooding causes road, bridge to collapse;House panel…