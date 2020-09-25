Icebreaker Wind project

-
A look at the long history of the proposed Lake Erie Icebreaker Windfarm project.
-
There’s renewed hope for an off-shore wind project on Lake Erie.The Ohio Power Siting Board voted Thursday to remove a provision that would have made the…
-
A proposed wind energy project off the coast of Lake Erie is facing a lawsuit from two birding organizations. The groups allege not enough research has been done to determine the project’s environmental impact. The suit, filed by Black Swamp Bird Observatory (BSBO) in Ohio and the American Bird Conservancy (ABC) based in Washington, D.C., against the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Army Corps of Engineers, argues the DOE “shirked its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act,” along with the Clean Water Act and other environmental regulations.
-
Morning Headlines: Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project Gets Federal OK; Huntington Consolidating BranchesHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 4:Lake Erie wind turbine project gets federal approval;Hungtington Bank to consolidate 30 Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 31:Ohio EPA approves wind turbine project;Gov. Kasich signs payday lending bill;Cultivator license…
-
Morning Headlines: Medicaid Expansion's Future Opens to Debate; Offshore Wind Farm Hearing PostponedHere are your morning headlines for Monday, October 30th:The future of Ohio's Medicaid expansion is up for debate;Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill steps…
-
Lakewood City Council is supporting the proposed Icebreaker wind farm in Lake Erie, which would be about 7 miles offshore from Lakewood.Council passed a…