Hyperloop Transportation Technologies

-
Experts say local governments and entrepreneurs still have to answer many questions about proposed Hyperloops that promise to whiz passengers hundreds of miles in a matter of minutes though vacuum tubes. The foremost of those questions: Will Hyperloop actually work? “There’s a big difference between theory and reality,” said Harvey Miller, the director of the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis at Ohio State University. “Even if it works on a test track in Nevada, will it scale to inter-city distances?”
-
Cleveland is studying the possibility of building a high-speed transportation link to Chicago. Supporters say the proposed Hyperloop would open up new…
-
The Cleveland Foundation will pitch in to study whether a Cleveland-to-Chicago Hyperloop is feasible. The foundation is giving $200,000 to help with the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 27:Federal judge asks DEA to release painkiller sales data;Cleveland Foundation gives $200,000 to…
-
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is holding a public meeting on its plans to build a high-tech, high-speed link between Cleveland and…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 16:Three former Pilot Flying J executives charged in billing fraud scheme;LyondelBasell Industries inks…