-
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is beginning work on a long-range plan to improve transportation and regional connectivity.The plan aims…
-
Experts say local governments and entrepreneurs still have to answer many questions about proposed Hyperloops that promise to whiz passengers hundreds of miles in a matter of minutes though vacuum tubes. The foremost of those questions: Will Hyperloop actually work? “There’s a big difference between theory and reality,” said Harvey Miller, the director of the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis at Ohio State University. “Even if it works on a test track in Nevada, will it scale to inter-city distances?”
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 19:Attack reported at CVNP;Study: Hyperloop project could begin in 2023;Tamir Rice's family launches…
-
Cleveland is studying the possibility of building a high-speed transportation link to Chicago. Supporters say the proposed Hyperloop would open up new…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 27:Federal judge asks DEA to release painkiller sales data;Cleveland Foundation gives $200,000 to…
-
Ohio senators have passed a resolution unanimously supporting the effort to bring a super-high speed transportation system to connect Columbus with…