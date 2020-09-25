-
Morning Headlines: KSU Plans for 50th Anniversary of May 4; Three Shot in East Cleveland AltercationHere are your morning headlines for Monday, June 18:Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4;Two officers, one man shot in East Cleveland…
A group of Cleveland students and teachers are headed to Puerto Rico to aid in recovery efforts, six months after Hurricane Maria devastated the…
Hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico, along with tragedies like the mass shooting in Las Vegas and California’s wildfires may be affecting healthcare in…
More than two months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, a handful of the Big 8 school districts in Ohio say they’re seeing an…
Tri-C has launched a website to aid Puerto Rican families relocating to the Northeast Ohio area after Hurricane Maria. The website provides links to…
Northeast Ohio’s Puerto Rican community is welcoming children displaced by Hurricane Maria, and trying to make the transition as smooth as possible.Almost…
Northeast Ohioans have donated several semi-trucks worth of supplies to aid Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.But now organizers…