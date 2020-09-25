-
Morning Headlines: KSU Plans for 50th Anniversary of May 4; Three Shot in East Cleveland AltercationHere are your morning headlines for Monday, June 18:Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4;Two officers, one man shot in East Cleveland…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 18th:Lawmakers aim to curb distracted driving after record crashes;Wooster football player dies of…
-
NewsMorning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court Takes Up Abortion Clinic Case; National Guard Heads to FloridaHere are your morning headlines for Monday, September 11:Vigil held for police shooting victim;Execution date approaches for Otte;Columbus school closed…
-
About three-dozen pets from Florida are now being offered for adoption in Cleveland after arriving this weekend before Hurricane Irma.The dogs and cats…
-
NewsHere are your morning headlines for Friday, September 8:Euclid police union seeks reinstatement of officer who punched man during routine stop;Judge drops…
-
A Kent State University geography professor is using real-time images of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to teach his meteorology students.Tom Schmidlin says…