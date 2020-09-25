-
A Kent State University geography professor is using real-time images of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to teach his meteorology students.Tom Schmidlin says…
Tugg Massa is one of the Ohioans who headed to Houston this week to help clean up after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze…
Cuyahoga Falls has adopted the city of Humble, Texas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.Mayor Don Walters says local residents helped him decide where…
The Akron-Canton Foodbank is looking for donations to assist Texas foodbanks in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The items requested include hand-held…
NewsHere are your headlines for Wednesday, September 6:Cuyahoga Falls man fatally shot en route to Akron homeless shelter identified;Cleveland NAACP accuses…
If you need to fill up your car, you had better do it soon. Gas prices in Ohio 10 to 20 cents a gallon ecause of flooding in Texas.The Ohio AAA’s Kimberly…