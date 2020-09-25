Humane Society of the United States

-
Ohio ranks second in a list of states with the most puppy mills, even after a law that was supposed to crack down on them.
-
Pro-animal groups are reading over new legislation that would strengthen laws regarding dangerous dogs and their owners. Those advocates say, if the state…
-
New regulations on so-called puppy mills will take effect in a few weeks, with Gov. John Kasich signing a bill into law this past Friday. That has animal…
-
Animal advocates are applauding the state’s decision to postpone a proposed trapping season for bobcats. The state Wildlife Council voted 6-1 Thursday to…
-
Opponents of commercial dog-breeding facilities known as puppy mills say the state’s current laws don’t protect animals enough. So they are trying to put…