-
The number of human trafficking cases in Summit County is down slightly, but the crime may be evolving.Heather DiMartino is an assistant prosecutor with…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Jan. 27:Akron teachers approve contract;St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School to close;Former judge, civil…
-
Morning Headlines: Poll: Trump Losing Support in 4 Midwest States; CLE Library Union Has Strike DateHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 22:Poll: Trump losing support in 4 Midwest states;CLE ibrary union has strike date;Unions file…
-
Attorney General Dave Yost wants state and community leaders to send a message throughout Ohio that there's help out there for victims of human…
-
Ohio lawmakers are proposing a new bill to crack down on human trafficking by going after the people who fund the practice – those who recruit and force…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 31:2 arrested in Cleveland Homeland Security shooting;Officials seize 40 pounds of fentanyl;Congress to…
-
Ten years ago, a judge in Columbus developed a special docket that would direct women forced into sex work toward rehabilitation instead of the criminal justice system. Now it's a nationwide model.
-
A three-day, multi-agency, undercover human trafficking sting in Central Ohio has resulted in 104 people being arrested. This sting is just the latest in…
-
A bill offering more protections for victims of human trafficking has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. The PROTECT Act helps trafficking victims…
-
Medina County’s only Child Advocacy Center has opened a new facility, and it’s meant to keep children safer and give them better access to services.The…