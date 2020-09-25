housing development

Construction on the largest Downtown Cleveland residential development in 40 years is complete, Playhouse Square announced Thursday. Construction of the nearly 400-foot tall Lumen Tower began in 2018. Located at Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street, it includes a parking garage, outdoor terrace and more than 300 apartments, of which 86 are already leased, according to Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci.

