House Finance Committee

-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 20:Pelosi to headline Ohio Democrats' dinner;Analysis: Ohio revenue running $700M behind…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 27:Ohio House delays vote on "Stand Your Ground" bill;Massillon placed on National Register of…
-
Sen. Rob Portman says President Trump’s plan to reform the current United States tax code will help create new and better jobs.The Republican senator says…
-
Lawmakers have a busy week ahead of them as they work on the general and transportation budget ahead of Gov. John Kasich’s annual State of the State…