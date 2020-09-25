House Democrats

-
The Ohio lawmaker who was arrested for impaired driving and felony drug possession will not be asked to step down from his position as representative. The…
-
Democratic state lawmakers are using these last few weeks of session to try and eliminate school district takeovers by the state. This process has allowed…
-
By the close of business, state representatives were supposed to respond to the acting speaker’s request for them to choose between two options to deal…
-
Another Democratic member of the Ohio House has left her seat – the second since the two-year term began in January. Rep. Heather Bishoff abruptly…