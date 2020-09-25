House Bill 70

-
The three finalists for CEO of state-controlled Lorain City Schools will have an opportunity to differentiate themselves from the other candidates Tuesday night. They will convene for a public forum over Zoom and answer pre-written questions from a committee of community members.
The Lorain Academic Distress Commission (ADC) is moving ahead with plans to replace CEO David Hardy Jr. A statement issued after an ADC meeting Wednesday…
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a fight over how the state intervenes in repeatedly poor-performing school districts.
On its most recent report card from the state education department, Lorain City Schools earned five Fs and one D. Its poor performance led the state to…
A state representative is joining the call for the state-appointed CEO of Lorain City Schools to be more transparent.In a letter to David Hardy, Amherst…
In the state budget, legislators have agreed to a one year moratorium on state takeovers of failing school districts. That means districts like Dayton and…
A group of Canton city school leaders joined others from around the state in Columbus Wednesday to speak out against school district takeovers by academic…
Lorain City Schools will get a new Academic Distress Commission and a Chief Executive Officer. Despite improved test scores in the district, Lorain will…