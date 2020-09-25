-
The state of Ohio has seen an increase of more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 each day for a week, with hospital rates taking a jump in patients...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 24:Ohio sees slight decrease in daily coronavirus cases following week of increasesPop-up testing site…
-
The coronavirus crisis has upended much of the economy, including the health care system.Local hospitals saw a double financial hit from both the expense…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 21: K-12 schools to continue remote teaching;State to release more data on COVID-19;Ohio COVID-19 cases…
-
The Ohio National Guard is working with public health leaders all around the state in what they say is a coordinated effort to prepare for the peak of...
-
Morning Headlines: Ohio COVID-19 Deaths Rise; Stay-At-Home Order in Effect; KSU Cancels May 4 EventsHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 24:Ohio COVID-19 deaths rise to 6;Stay-at-home order in effect;Kent State cancels May 4…
-
Most Cleveland-area hospitals are banning visitors in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and Summa Health of Akron, announced changes Friday effectively ending most visits, with some common exceptions. Most of the visitor bans begin immediately, but St. Vincent and UH will begin enforcing the changes in visitor policy on Saturday,
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 18: NE Ohio colleges postpone commencement;Cleveland Clinic limits coronavirus testing;Cities declare…
-
The state of Ohio is issuing an order that will make hospitals postpone elective surgeries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, save protective…
-
A study found that hospitals around Ohio invested more than $6 billion in community issues. These are programs that take health and wellness outside the…