Horseshoe Lake Dam

-
Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court Says First Energy Subsidiary Was Improperly Approved to Operate; Akron, Cleveland District Scores Decline in Ohio School Report Cards ReportThe Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's utility regulator violated its duty in allowing FirstEnergy to create a subsidiary without a deeper investigation into the matter; the state released the Ohio School Report Cards Thursday and reports scores were down statewide; new coronavirus cases in Ohio remain high, but have declined compared to the peak seen a few weeks ago; and more stories.