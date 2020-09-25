-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 14:State confirms first inmate COVID-19 death;Nursing homes must notify families of cases;Experts say…
A new report puts Ohio near last in the list of how states handle homelessness in people under 24. Ohio ranked 42nd among all states in dealing with youth…
A social service organization is getting help to prevent homelessness. Coleman Professional Services is receiving a $75,000 grant from Anthem Blue Cross…
Foster kids in Portage and Stark Counties who are aging out of the system and facing the possibility of homelessness now have an option for…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 10: Tent city receives final shut down notice;Lawmakers OK bill creating database of violent…
Akron continues to struggle with what to do with a tent city for homeless people – and with what to do with its bigger homelessness problem. Here's a…
Homeless people in Akron who are limited in their options for hospice care may be about to get a new resource.Holly Klein is the president of Grace House…
The City of Akron and one of its homeless shelters have been awarded state grants to help prevent homelessness.Jeff Wilhite is the executive director of…
The operator of a tent city for homeless people says he hopes to work with officials in Akron to address neighborhood concerns.Sage Lewis has spent the…
The owner of a homeless encampment at odds with Akron zoning laws has scrapped plans to try to bring tiny homes to the property.The Homeless…