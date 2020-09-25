-
A recent analysis has found a rising number of small towns in Ohio have disbanded in recent years.
The home rule provision was added to the Ohio constitution by voters in 1912, and the struggles between local officials and state lawmakers have raged…
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state did not overstep its authority when it passed a law that forbids cities from placing residency requirements...
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that cities have the right to operate traffic cameras. Now the court is deciding whether a lower court can block a plan…
A two-year-old state law that limits the use of traffic cameras went before the Ohio Supreme Court today, in a case filed by cities who claim the law…
A judge’s preliminary injunction against a new state law prohibiting local hiring requirements could have larger implications for all Ohio…
Ohio lawmakers have scrapped a controversial amendment that would take away local control over sales of dogs at pet stores. But the issue is simply taking…
The Ohio Senate is debating what to do with an amendment about local control over pet sales that’s attached to a tax bill.The ASPCA’s Vicki Deisner says…