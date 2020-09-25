-
As coronavirus cases rise again in Ohio, with 1,104 new cases reported July 27, counties across the state are faced with difficult decisions regarding…
-
Holmes County is home to 23,000 Amish citizens — nearly half of its total population. The county’s health department is getting the word out to this community about social distancing and COVID-19. Health Commissioner of the Holmes County General Health District Michael Derr said Amish citizens in the area tend to be more progressive, and they are following media reports about the virus and protective measures. He said his department sends out mailings with updated COVID-19 information every week to leaders in the community.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 6:Summit County eligible for flood disaster help;Ohio education system scores poorly;Escaped inmate…
-
Holmes County, the heart of Amish Country, consistently continues to have one of lowest unemployment rates in the state. Entrepreneurship Intern Emma…
-
There is a kind of “mad cow” disease that affects deer, and it’s in northeast Ohio. It turned up two years ago in Holmes County. Though it involved only…