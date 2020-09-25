-
Updated: 5:27 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020. Cleveland Botanical Garden in University Circle will reopen its outdoor trails and gardens to both members and the public June 10. Holden Forests and Gardens recently reopened Holden Arboretum to the public, with additional guidelines to help maintain social distancing. The arboretum opened to members May 12. Visiting the arboretum and botanical garden now require reservations, with maximum group sizes limited to 10 people.
