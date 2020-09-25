-
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will not renew $1.5 million in HIV/AIDS grants with the Cleveland Department of Public Health after the city failed to meet the requirements to be eligible for continued funding.
Only a small percentage of women in Cleveland are aware of a drug that can help prevent HIV infection, according to a new report. Less than 15 percent of the 351 heterosexual women surveyed knew about pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP. It’s a pill that can help prevent those who are at a high risk of contracting HIV from getting the disease. MetroHealth researcher Milana Bogorodskaya led the study and said PrEP was primarily marketed to men when it first came out in 2012.
